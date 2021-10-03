Old Kentucky jail to be renovated, turned into tourist destination

The Breathitt County Museum Board plans to use a grant to turn a jail in downtown Jackson into a place where local artists can sell arts and crafts.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said an eastern Kentucky organization will receive more than $300,000 to renovate a historic site to promote tourism.

Officials said the Breathitt County Museum Board plans to use the grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to turn a former jail in downtown Jackson into a tourist destination where local artisans and entrepreneurs sell arts and crafts.

Funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission is aimed at strengthening the industry and building a stronger economic future in distressed areas. The Department for Local Government administers the funding.

Officials said the site is expected to attract about 5,200 visitors annually.

