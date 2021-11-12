IRS announces tax relief for Kentucky victims of severe storms

Affected individuals may deduct personal property losses that are not covered by insurance or other reimbursements.

KENTUCKY, USA — People in Kentucky affected by the December severe weather have until May 16, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Tuesday.

The IRS said taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief.

Individuals and households affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes that reside or have a business in the following counties qualify for tax relief:

Caldwell

Fulton

Graves

Hopkins

Marshall

Muhlenberg

Taylor

Warren

The disaster declaration signed by President Biden on Saturday permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area.

Individuals may deduct personal property losses that are not covered by insurance or other reimbursements. Click on these links for details: Form 4684, Casualties and Thefts and its Instructions.

The May 16, 2022, deadline applies to the quarterly estimated tax payment, normally due on Jan. 18 and April 18 and to the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 18, 2022. This means that taxpayers can skip making their Jan. 18 payment and instead include it with their 2021 return.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the person should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty. For information on services currently available, visit the IRS operations and services page.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief.

The agency said they will waive the usual fees and requests for copies of previously filed tax returns for affected taxpayers. Taxpayers should put the assigned Disaster Designation “Kentucky, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes” in bold letters at the top of Form 4506, Request for Copy of Tax Return, or Form 4506-T, Request for Transcript of Tax Return, as appropriate, and submit it to the IRS.

Affected taxpayers who are contacted by the IRS on a collection or examination matter should explain how the disaster impacts them so that the IRS can provide appropriate consideration to their case. Taxpayers may download forms and publications from the official IRS website, IRS.gov.

Affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

