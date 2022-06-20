It's the necessary infrastructure right now': Over 34,000 Kentucky families, businesses to get high-speed internet

While the state's Better Internet program is providing over $89 million in grants, grant recipients are matching to make the total investment over $203 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — High-speed internet is headed to thousands of Kentuckians and other local businesses across the Commonwealth.

More than $89 million is headed to 12 internet service providers and local governments, and is expected to help 34,000 families and businesses achieve high-speed internet in under served areas throughout 35 counties according to a press release.

This is part of Gov. Andy Beshear's "Better Kentucky Plan" and is through the state's Better Internet program.

"High-speed reliable internet is not the infrastructure of the future. It's the necessary infrastructure right now. It's just as important as roads, bridges and today is a key part of a Better Kentucky and it'll be critical to the success of our state's economy and job creation," said Beshear.

Grant recipients said they would match state contributions, bringing the total investment to over $203 million according to the press release.

State Budget Director John Hicks said the grants will lower the cost of construction so that rural areas will have access to high-speed internet.

“These funds are dedicated to unserved areas in Kentucky. We’re also setting up Kentucky’s first Office of Broadband Development to help administer and create a master plan for the commonwealth to provide universal service to every Kentuckian,” Hicks said.

Those receiving the grants include:

Charter Communications

Frankfort Plant Board

Pennyrile Rural Electric Cooperative

West Kentucky Rural Telephone Co-op Corporation

Cumberland Cellular

South Central Telecom

Gibson Connect

Boone County Fiscal Court

Duo County Telephone Cooperative

Bardstown Connect

Crystal Broadband Networks

Tri-County Electric

