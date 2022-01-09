Inmate dies 4 days after booking at Metro Corrections facility

The 66-year-old man was in the medical housing unit after he was booked on Jan. 5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials at Louisville Metro Corrections said an incarcerated person died after being rushed to the hospital Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the facility said an officer found the 66-year-old unresponsive in the medical housing unit around 10 a.m.

Personnel started lifesaving efforts while Emergency Medical Services were called.

EMS transported them to the University of Louisville Hospital, but an hour later medical professionals at the hospital said the inmate had died, LMDC said in a news release. It is unclear at this time how the person died or if they had any preexisting conditions.

Steve Durham, Metro Corrections Assistant Director, said the person had been moved to the medical floor after they were booked on Jan. 5.

The person was booked on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia, Durham said.

He said the Louisville Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the case, and Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark has directed the facility's Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review as well.

