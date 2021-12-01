'I'm up to 175 calls': Phone lines busy to make vaccine appointments with North Central District Health Department

People in Shelby, Spencer, Trimble and Henry Counties who are 70 or older can now make appointments to get a vaccine. But making that appointment hasn't been easy.

But even if you’re eligible to register, actually doing so might be tough. The COVID vaccine phone line has been busy all day.

Marilyn Fischer, 75, spent the entire day on the phone Monday starting at 8:00 a.m..

“Sometimes it would ring, I could get it past busy, and it would ring and ring and ring and then it would drop me,” Fischer said.

Finally, around 3:00 in the afternoon, she got through to the North Central District Health Department to make an appointment to get her COVID-19 Vaccine.

“I felt pretty fortunate that I got on finally,” Fischer said. “I said ‘oh, a human!’ I was so happy.”

But not everyone had been so lucky. Carol Luxemburg, 71, tried calling 175 times since Monday morning, and hasn’t gotten through. She has been waiting to get the vaccine, saying that it will be “a shot of freedom” for her.

“Like a lot of people my age, I have been in since March, I have been totally isolated,” Luxemburg said. I haven’t seen my grandchildren but one time since March.”

WHAS tried calling the North Central District Health Department, emailed them, and even stopped into the building. We weren’t able to speak to anyone about when it will be easier to get through on the phone, and whether there will be an online registration option.

The district did post on Facebook that they are working as fast as possible, and to please keep calling back, until someone picks up like they did for Fischer.

“She was very pleasant, and she said we’re just working through this because this is our first day,” Fischer said.

The phone number to schedule an appointment is (502)390-2600.

