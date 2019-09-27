SONORA, Ky. — All lanes of I-65 southbound are shut down after a fatal accident near Sonora, KY and a secondary fatal crash nearby.

According to Kentucky State Police, the first accident happened around 1:20 a.m. and involved six semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle. The crash is at the 78/79 mile marker.

The crash was fatal, though officials did not say how many fatalities were involved.

A second crash near the 83 mile marker happened after the accident, and officials said the crash also involved fatalities.

Officials said it will take five to seven hours to clear the roads.

TRIMARC

Plan to schedule some extra time in your commute if you're heading to the Sonora area. As traffic increases through the morning, lengthy delays are expected.

There is a mandatory detour at Exit 86, taking drivers to US 31W and back onto I-65 at Exit 76 to continue south. Local traffic along US 31W is also congested.

