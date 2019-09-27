SONORA, Ky. — All lanes of I-65 southbound have been cleared after a fatal accident near Sonora, KY and a second fatal crash nearby.

According to Kentucky State Police, the first accident happened around 1:20 a.m. and involved six semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle. The crash is at the 78/79 mile marker.

The crash was fatal, but officials have not said how many people were killed. It is still unclear how many people may have been injured in the crash.

A second crash near the 83-mile marker happened while crews were still cleaning up the first accident, and officials said that crash also involved fatalities. Reconstruction is taking place at each scene.

