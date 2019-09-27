SONORA, Ky. — All lanes of I-65 southbound are shut down Friday morning after a serious accident near Sonora, KY.

According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened around 1:20 a.m. and involved six semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle. The crash is at the 78/79 mile marker and a detour has been set at the 81-mile marker.

It is unclear how many people, if any, were injured in the crash. Police could not provide a timeline for when the interstate will reopen but wreckers are on the scene.

TRIMARC

Plan to schedule some extra time in your commute if you're heading to the Sonora area.

For the latest traffic updates, visit our Traffic page.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.