LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An employee with Bowling Green Municipal Utilities got quite the surprise at a water intake plant.

A large, dead 10-inch crayfish was found in the water filtration system at BGMU’s Chestnut Street location, according to ABC affiliate WBKO.

Western Kentucky University Professor Dr. Steve Huskey told WBKO, that it was the biggest crayfish that he’s ever seen, and it would set a new record for its size.

Officials say that the crayfish would be the largest in the exhibit its being sent to.