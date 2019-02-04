LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A new report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows Kentucky is making strides to provide homes for foster children. But the report also states there is still a long way to go.

Terry Brooks, who is the Executive Director of Kentucky Youth Advocacy said this report is a prime example of how families in Kentucky have always stepped up.

RELATED: Forum to focus on improving Kentucky foster care system

He said it's no accident the state has the highest number of non-relative foster parents in the nation.

"Interestingly and kind of puzzling we have the lowest rate in the nation of relative foster care. These are relatives who are formally appointed as foster parents and that's an area we want to see grow," Brooks said.

Although those numbers are great, others are quite alarming. The amount of Kentucky children in the child welfare system alone couldn't come close to packing in the Cardinal Stadium, add in Kroger field in Lexington, and you'd just about count the 130,000 children.

RELATED: Indiana mom Najah Ferrell vanished 2 weeks ago, police asking public for help: 'Somebody knows something'

The report also explains how adolescents and kids of color, more specifically adolescent kids of color, are less likely to be placed into foster care. Instead, they are put in short-term residential out of home care.

"Residential out of home care is an important piece of the overall continuum of child welfare but it really is for short term, very targeted, kind of crisis, oriented stays, it should not be the default reality for any little boy or any little girl," Brooks said.

RELATED: 'I wanted to be the dad I never had' | From an abusive childhood to the family of his dreams, this man is changing the foster care system



Brooks said nationally some states have figured out a game plan including extra incentives, training and support for those willing to take these kids under their wing. He says a customized strategy for Kentucky should be next.

This report came out just in time for Child Abuse Awareness Month. Brooks said it all comes down to a simple fact; every kid needs a family.