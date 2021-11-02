How Counties in Kentucky are handling winter weather

From Washington County to Jefferson, Breckenridge to Trimble, there's a lot of ground to cover in our communities when it comes to weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It wouldn't be possible to drive the hundreds of miles WHAS11 covers in Kentucky, especially in this weather, and find out everything about our community.

Luckily, we have Zoom.

Pictures of Breckinridge county show light icing with a little snow on top. One viewer sending us a picture with ice covering their door.

County Judge Executive Maurice Lucas said crews were able to do some salting before the storm began, which has helped with road conditions.

"The good part though is we got the sleet, then the light covering of snow and that really helped us because it gave us some more traction," Lucas said. "It wasn't quite as bad as we anticipated this morning."

From Breckinridge county, we're virtually traveling the hundred plus miles up to Trimble county. Pictures show much more snow than we're seeing in other parts of our community.

"Not many collisions for that kind of weather," Trimble County Sheriff Charlie Kelton said. "I guess people were being safe. The state and county road department has been running non stop. You see them out plowing and salting, so they've done a very good job of getting the road cleaned off. Right now, there not too bad. The weather has subsided some, so hopefully were out of this mess for now."

Finally from Trimble county, we virtually moved down to Washington county.

That's where Judge Executive Timothy Graves is the only person who went into work. He's asking people in Trimble to stay home.

"What people have to think about, the big picture, if there's people out traveling, obviously it's treacherous," Graves said. "There's going to be accidents happening, then were responsible for their safety and we have to respond with our first responders, and put them in harms way as well. So the less traffic on the road, the better were going to be until we get them up and running better."

