'House of horrors': Kentucky pet shop raided

Humane Society of Kentucky said dozens of “snakes, lizards, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils and fish were found living in filthy, poor conditions.”

BURNSIDE, Ky. — Police and members of the Humane Society have removed 150 neglected animals from a pet shop in southern Kentucky. Local authorities in Pulaski County served a search warrant on the pet shop Wednesday morning.

A media release from the Humane Society of Kentucky said dozens of “snakes, lizards, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils and fish were found living in filthy, poor conditions.”

The pet shop owner was charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty, according to the Humane Society.

The animals will be cared for with help from volunteer groups.