PADUCAH, Ky. — A hotel clerk in Kentucky took matters into her own hands when a man came into her lobby and demanded money. Police now need the public’s help identifying the suspect.

On Facebook, the Paducah Police Department posted surveillance video of a robbery that happened on Monday, October 7. Just after 10 p.m., a man came into the lobby of the Country Inn and Suites on 145 McBride Lane. He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the hotel clerk at the desk.

The video shows the suspect attempt to get onto the desk while the clerk gets money out of the till. She grabs his leg and pushes him away, keeping him on the other side.

Eventually, the clerk throws the money onto the counter along with a plastic bag. The suspect put his gun down on the counter while he put the money in the bag. The clerk seized the opportunity, grabbing his gun and pointing it at him. The suspect runs out of the lobby with the money, tries to come back in, and runs back out.

According to police, the suspect drove away in a dark-colored passenger car. The hotel clerk was not injured during the robbery and police did not say how much money was stolen.

The video has been shared over 800 times on Facebook and several people have applauded the hotel’s clerk bravery and calmness during the stressful situation.

“LIKE A BOSS!!!! She is amazing,” one person commented. “Thankful she is safe and knew what to do in order to protect herself.”

“Kudos to that woman! She held it together under pressure and was able to get good evidence. She definitely needs a raise and a paid vacation,” another said.

The hotel clerk described the suspect as a thin white man with blonde hair. He was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and white shoes. During the robbery, he wore a white shirt over his face and an Alabama University sock hat. The hat and white shirt were found near the hotel and police recovered the handgun at the scene.

Paducah detectives are still investigating this incident. If you have any information, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

