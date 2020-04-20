FRANKFORT, Ky. — The new deaths reported in Kentucky’s coronavirus cases Sunday also include an 85-year-old Hopkins County woman.

Governor Beshear shared the story of Freda Furgerson Woods.

The family shared memories of their beloved matriarch via social media.

“To me, she was Nana. Today, Covid-19 got very personal for my family as it took the life of my grandmother. I don’t want my Nana to just be a number in the count of lives lost in a global pandemic,” her granddaughter Tifani Daugherty Morgan wrote. “My Nana was a wife, a mother, and a grandmother.”

Morgan says Woods was a lover of cookies, orange creamsicle pops and coloring as an adult before adult coloring became a thing. She adds that she was the biggest Conway Twitty fan and enjoyed her daily dose of soap operas.

Woods and her husband would have celebrated their 64th anniversary this July, she wrote.

Beshear confirmed during his media briefing that Woods’ husband has also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our hearts go out to the Woods family. We are thinking about you and when we light our houses green tonight we will be thinking about your beloved Nana and your grandfather as well,” Beshear said. “Freda and her family are one of the reasons we all have to do our part so we have fewer families mourning, fewer communities that are in harm. As Freda’s family unfortunately knows too well, the threat is very real. This is why we are taking these steps.”

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 148 in Kentucky.

