Hillview Police Department searching for missing woman

Ashley Cox was last seen on April 4 after reportedly walking out of her front door and asking her grandmother if she saw a truck outside.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hillview Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 37-year-old woman. Police say Ashley Cox was last seen by her grandmother on April 4 around 8:30 p.m.

According to Hillview Police, Cox's grandmother said the last time she saw Cox, she had walked out the front door and was asking her grandmother if she saw a truck outside.

Police did not provide a description of the truck Cox reportedly said she saw.

Cox's grandmother and mother said they have not been able to contact their loved one since they last saw her.

If you have any information about Ashley Cox or her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Hillview Police Department Dispatch at 502-955-7480 or the police department's office at 502-955-6808.

