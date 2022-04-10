x
Kentucky

Hillview police locate 37-year-old woman reported missing

Authorities said 37-year-old Ashley Cox has been found safe
Credit: Hillview Police Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who police say went missing in early April has now been found safe.

In a post on Facebook, Hillview Police said 37-year-old Ashley Cox was “located and back home.”

No other information was given.

Cox was reported missing on April 10 after she was last seen by her grandmother on April 4.

