Kentucky awarded federal grant to expand high-speed internet

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has been awarded a $1 million federal grant to help expand high-speed internet across the commonwealth.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of reliable high-speed internet access for education, businesses and health care.

"Access to the internet is no longer a luxury," he said. "To build a better Kentucky, every home and business in our state should have access to affordable, adequate and reliable internet to participate fully in our economy, schools and society."

The governor's office said all states were invited to apply for a $1 million grant through one of the federal programs developed to distribute American Rescue Plan funding.

The grant is the latest step by Kentucky to expand high-speed internet.

In August 2020, the Beshear administration dedicated $8 million in CARES Act funding to expand internet connectivity for elementary and secondary students and their families.

With the broadband speed test, access mapping and the KentuckyWired project, Beshear's office said "the commonwealth has the potential to move to the forefront of broadband expansion nationwide."

