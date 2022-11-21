'It is critical infrastructure that is as vital as roads and bridges': Applications open for high-speed Kentucky grant

The funds support Gov. Andy Beshear's Better Internet Initiative. The initiative's goal is to expand high-speed internet to underserved populations in the state.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More Kentucky families will be able to get high-speed internet thanks to additional grant funding.

According to Governor Andy Beshear's office, "high-speed internet networks owned, operated or affiliated with local governments, nonprofits and cooperatives, as well as private providers" are eligible to apply.

The funds support Beshear's Better Internet Initiative. The initiative's goal is to expand high-speed internet to underserved populations in the Commonwealth.

He said the grant ensures high-speed internet is reaching every corner of Kentucky.

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet is not only essential to our future economic growth; it is critical infrastructure that is as vital as roads and bridges,” Beshear said.

More than $206 million is included in this round according to the press release.

The first round of broadband grants was awarded to 12 internet service providers and local governments across 36 counties.

To apply, click here. The application process is open until Feb. 6, 2023.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.