SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — (The above video is from October 10, before Whitehouse was captured.)

Terry Whitehouse, a man wanted for murder and two kidnappings in Eminence, KY, has been captured by police. The woman he kidnapped, his wife Melinda, was also found safe.

After over 30 hours of searching, Shelby County Police said they were investigating a possible sighting of Whitehouse in Shelbyville. Police said he kidnapped his wife and mother-in-law and killed another man in Eminence on Thursday, October 11.

The statewide search went nationwide with multiple agencies, including some from the federal government assisting in the hunt.

RELATED: Police: Henry County murder suspect wanted after kidnapping wife, mother-in-law

On Friday, Shelby County Police received a call for assistance by a civilian, according to KSP Trooper Stuart Jackson. When officers arrived at the location, they found the Town & Country van that Whitehouse was believed to be driving.

Melinda Whitehouse, the suspect's wife, stepped out of the van and surrendered to police, according to Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore. Police confirmed that she is safe, but could not elaborate on her condition.

Whitehouse got out the van and ran into the woods. Officers from Kentucky State Police, Shelby County, Spencer County, and Henry County chased after him. They established a perimeter around the wooded area and used K-9's and a helicopter to track him.

Sheriff Moore said Whitehouse was captured without incident. He was checked out by medics at the scene after complaining of dehydration and was then taken into custody. He was transported back to Henry County by police.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.