Teen killed following single-vehicle crash in Henry County

Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle on Pendleton Road, causing the crash early Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash in Henry County has left a teenager dead and another injured, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police responded to the crash involving one vehicle on Pendleton Road in Campbellsburg just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to their preliminary investigation, the vehicle had been traveling north on Pendleton Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Police said a 16-year-old male from Shelby County was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver was airlifted to UofL Hospital, their condition is unknown.

