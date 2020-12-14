Henry County crash kills 1, leaves another injured

Police said a 70-year-old victim died in the incident on Highway 421 on Sunday.

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that left a woman dead in Henry County.

Troopers responded to Highway 421 in Campbellsburg after receiving reports of the crash involving two vehicles around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to their preliminary investigation, a vehicle was making a left turn from the I-71 South exit ramp onto Highway 421 when it entered the path of and collided with another vehicle.

Police said 70-year-old Jan Davis of New Castle received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the second vehicle was injured and was taken to UofL Hospital by Henry County.

