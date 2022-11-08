Henry County opposes distillery’s proposed project; ‘It will break up the continuity and integrity of our rural character'

One of their big concerns is whiskey fungus, which is a growth that can spread near distilleries and has been an issue elsewhere in Kentucky.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HENRY COUNTY, Kentucky — People in Henry County pushed back against a proposal to build more than two dozen bourbon storage rickhouses in the area.

The plan from Angel’s Envy in Louisville would build 25 rickhouses, along with tourism facilities, on farmland off Park Royal Road in Cambellsburg.

A planning and zoning board recommended a zoning change for the project be approved.

Before the zoning meeting Wednesday, farmer Joseph Monroe said the proposed project would destroy the spirit of agriculture in the county.

“It will break up the continuity and integrity of our rural character,” he said.

Angel’s Envy presented their 2-pronged plan at the zoning meeting.

The first requires industrial rezoning because it's now classified as agricultural land. The second part requires a conditional use permit for tourism. This would allow them to use more than 600 acres for a restaurant, amphitheater and more.

That would leave about 144 acres for farming.

Angel’s Envy lawyer John Talbot said the would be economically beneficial. He added bourbon and agriculture also goes hand-in-hand.

Only one person in the crowd agreed this would be a good idea

"I think it’s going to bring a lot of tourism to the county," he said. "I think it’s going to bring a lot of jobs to the county and I think it’s going to bring a lot for money to the county. Along with what they’re doing right now, it’s also going to help businesses throughout the county.”

But Monroe and others present at the meeting disagreed.

One of their big concerns is whiskey fungus, which is a growth that can spread near distilleries and has been an issue elsewhere in Kentucky.

“We’re worried about the cleanliness and health of our food,” Monroe said.

Talbot said the limited studies out there don't show significant damage to property, crops or animals – using distilleries built near horse farms as examples.

But, the company said it would clean nearby homes each year.

Despite this promise and others, community members said this is not the right move.

If no one contests the zoning change in the next 21 days, it will be official.

If people in the county do object, the project can go before the fiscal court.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.