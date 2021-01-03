Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Monday due to heavy rainfall across Kentucky.

KENTUCKY, USA — Officials say heavy rain across Appalachia has led to water rescues, mudslides, road closures and power outages.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Monday due to heavy rainfall across the state, where flooding caused damage and a nursing home was evacuated to keep residents safe.

Multiple water rescues were reported in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Meanwhile, a child in Tennessee was injured when he tripped over a downed power line.

In West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, high water and mudslides were blocking roadways.

Some schools systems canceled or delayed classes and there were thousands of power outages.

