Union: Heaven Hill refusing to negotiate, employees will continue to strike

A statement from the United Food and Commercial Workers union said the Bardstown distillery is refusing to continue negotiations over the proposed contract.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Heaven Hill employees will continue to strike after union members said the Bardstown distillery refused to negotiate with them.

A statement from the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) says they met with the company again to try and reach an agreement on a five-year contract with more than 400 distillery workers who have been on strike since Sept. 11.

Discussions on the new contract have been in progress for six months, according to the union. On Sept. 9, 96% of workers who voted rejected the proposed contract, mainly because of the potential requirement to work on weekends.

A federal negotiator involved in the talks urged the company to continue conversations Wednesday, but the union said Heaven Hill refused to return to the table.

“Heaven Hill distillery workers are standing up for a fair contract that protects good-paying Kentucky jobs and keeps our economy and community strong," said UFCW Local 23D President Matt Aubrey. "Heaven Hill is threatening good jobs in our community by proposing a contract that makes cuts to overtime and threatens to divide its workers with unclear and potentially unfair scheduling."

Heaven Hill has not issued a statement in response.

