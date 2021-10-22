Heaven Hill reaches 'tentative' agreement with union, members to vote on contract

Heaven Hill and UFCW 23D have reached a "tentative" agreement on a five-year contract. Union members are set to vote on the contract Oct. 23.

Heaven Hill said it has come to an agreement with its workers' union, which has been on strike for nearly six weeks.

The Bardstown distillery released a statement saying Heaven Hill and UFCW 23D have reached a "tentative" agreement on a five-year contract.

Union members are set to vote on the contract on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Union members have argued that language in the current contract references traditional and non-traditional schedules that could require employees to work weekends. They believe the move would impact their families.

Leaders said they found the contract language unclear and worried it could lead to weekend work. Heaven Hill said no current employees would be forced to work a non-traditional schedule under the contract, and they have no plans to implement that type of shift.

The statement provided to WHAS11 did not indicate whether the contract language has changed. Heaven Hill said the UFCW 23D negotiating committee provided their "full recommendation" of the new agreement.

"The agreement continues Heaven Hill's long-standing commitment to its team members with industry-leading health care, wage growth and increased schedule flexibility," the statement says.

Heaven Hill said operations have continued under their contingency plan “with limited interruptions” and plans to produce, bottle, and ship their products.

