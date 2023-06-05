Kentucky State Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Harlan County

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was transported to a hospital for wounds sustained during a domestic violence altercation, KSP said.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened early Monday morning in Harlan County.

The shooting happened around 1:43 a.m., according to KSP.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was transported to a hospital for wounds sustained during a domestic violence altercation, KSP said.

KSP has not released any additional information such as the location of the shooting, who killed the man or what the woman's wounds were.