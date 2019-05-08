HARLAN, Ky. — Financial relief may be on the way for Kentucky miners protesting after they said they had not been paid by Blackjewel LLC.

The Richard and Leslie Gilliam Foundation announced a $492,000 gift that will go to the Harlan County Community Action Agency, affiliate WTVQ reported.

Miners in the immediate-needs database will each receive $2,000, according to Ross Kegan, former Vice President of Operations of Black Mountain Resources.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley posted the news on his Facebook, saying he was overwhelmed by the former owner of Black Mountain Resources' gesture.

"I have heard the stories of what the miners and their families are facing and have already been through," Mosley said. "This injection of funds will help restore some normalcy to their lives."

Members of St. John United Church of Christ in Louisville traveled to eastern Kentucky early Sunday after they said they wanted to support and provide reinforcements for the miners protesting.

"Many of them are thousands of dollars in debt because of the mining company clawing back their paychecks, this is just something small that we can do to try and relieve some stress for them," said Larry Gardner, a member of the church.

The Lexington Herald-Leader previously reported Blackjewel LLC said it was working "as quickly as possible" to resolve bankruptcy issues. Another announcement is expected regarding assistance for miners in surrounding counties.

