FRANKFORT, Ky. — The owner of a now-closed wedding venue in Hardin County was ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution to nine couples who had their weddings canceled or didn't receive promised services.

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office sued last year to hold Gabriella Farm owner Nicolle Thompson liable for losses after couples from Bullitt, Jefferson and Meade counties said she canceled their weddings or provided subpar services throughout the wedding planning process or during the ceremony and reception.

According to the lawsuit, Beshear’s office alleged that on Sept. 6 and 7, 2018, Thompson or someone working for her called at least three couples with weddings scheduled in September and October and canceled their weddings, claiming that Gabriella Farm had been sold. The venue had not been sold.

Additionally, a groom from Jefferson County contacted vendors who were supposed to be booked by Thompson a month before his wedding and found that only one had received a deposit. He did not receive a refund for the more than $11,000 he and his fiancee paid Thompson for the wedding and vendors.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed against Hardin County wedding venue owner for canceling weddings, pocketing money

Thompson was ordered by a Hardin County Circuit Court judge to pay an additional $20,000 in civil penalties.

“We will continue to take any action necessary to secure refunds for the brides and grooms who were conned out of not only their money, but their joyful wedding day memories,” Beshear said. “This action will help to protect other couples from the defendant’s deceitful acts.”

RELATED: Brides across Louisville panic after popular wedding event venue announces closure

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.