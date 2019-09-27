HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11)- A Hardin County school temporarily shut down Friday afternoon due to a domestic situation that arose in the schools parking lot.

Authorities say that around noon Sept.27, a domestic situation arose in the North Middle School parking lot between two adults that are not affiliated with North Middle School or Hardin County Schools. One of the participants in the dispute quickly ran away from the building toward North Hardin High School.

The NHHS campus is attached to the North Middle School campus.

North Middle School went on lockdown for less than five minutes after law enforcement assured administrators the scene was clear.

North Hardin High School went on a soft lockdown which means that no one enters the building, but the instructional process continues as normal. Moments later, administrators were assured by law enforcement that all was well on that campus.

At no time were students ever in danger on either campus.

Both sets of school administrators used their "One-Call" system to alert parents of the situation.

Hardin County Schools would like to encourage parents to stress to students that they should never open the door for anyone outside of the building.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.