Hardin County Schools set to reopen despite governor's recommendation

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County Schools decided to stick with their back to school plan despite the governor's recommendation to delay in-person classes until September 28.

On Wednesday, the school board voted to begin the school year on August 24 with in-person and virtual learning.

One board member voted against it. The other four members said they made the decision to keep their current plan in place because that's what those who voted for them wanted.

