Hardin County Schools seeking community input on third round of federal funding

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County Schools is asking for the community's input on how millions of dollars in emergency relief funds should be spent in the district.

The money is coming from the third round of Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding.

The first two rounds of funding helped provide things like computers and PPE while students were learning at home. The money also helped fund Destination Acceleration, a summer learning program, and improvements to early childhood and special education programs.

The district shared a survey online so members of the public can share their ideas for the next round of funding. The survey is on the Hardin County Schools website at this link.

The survey will be open through Friday, Aug. 24. If you have questions about the funding program or want more information, contact HCS Director of Federal Programs Debbie Wyatt at debbie.wyatt@hardin.kyschools.us or 270-769-8800.

