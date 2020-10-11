Hardin County to provide 25 additional meal sites for students during NTI

The mobile sites will be available in Radcliff, Vine Grove, Elizabethtown, Rineyville, Glendale, Sonora, Cecilia, Eastview and Upton.

RADCLIFF, Ky. — As students in Hardin County continue to learn from home, the district is making sure that everyone has access to meals during the week. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 11, Hardin County Schools (HCS) will have food available at 25 additional mobile sites throughout the county.

The mobile sites will be available in Radcliff, Vine Grove, Elizabethtown, Rineyville, Glendale, Sonora, Cecilia, Eastview and Upton. Each site will be open for each school day, but the hours depend on the location. Students will be able to pick up lunch and the next day’s breakfast at each site.

The school sites are open every school day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Online Academy students pick up their meals on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

HCS announced that students would continue non-traditional instruction (NTI) during the week of Nov. 9 because of the number of students and staff in quarantine due to COVID-19. A decision to resume in-person learning or continue with NTI will be made on Thursday, Nov. 12.

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Hardin County is a red county and more than 2,500 people have reportedly died from COVID-19 in the county.

“If the community wants its schools to reopen, all of the community must follow the guidelines,” HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said in a press release. “We ask our community members to wear a mask in public, wash hands often, keep social distance in public and not have large gatherings at your home or where social distancing cannot be accomplished.”

