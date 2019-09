LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office asked the public's help in finding a missing 28-year-old man.

Stevin R. Yates was reported missing in Hardin County September 15. He is 5'8" and 150 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (270)-765-5133.

