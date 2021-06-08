Hardin County deputy who died after ATV accident laid to rest

Kevin Johnson first worked as a firefighter, then a Radcliff Police officer. He became an HCSO deputy this spring.

Family friends and fellow first responders gathered for the funeral and burial of Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Johnson Friday.

Johnson was killed in an ATV accident last week that also injured his seven-year-old daughter Aliyana, who is recovering at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Aliyana was transported to Southeast Christian Church in Elizabethtown in an ambulance Friday so she could attend her father’s funeral service and burial.

His family, friends and the Hardin County Sheriff recounted stories of just how much Johnson's daughter meant to him – and how they will take care of her now that he is gone.

“I know we all will always think of Kevin daily every time we look at my beautiful sister,” Johnson’s stepson Marquise Mays said. “That’s his twin. I will forever be thankful that my baby sister got to experience seven years of what it is like to have such a wonderful active father. It hurts me to the core that that’s all she gets.”

His cousin Tiffany Grant shared how service was Johnson’s passion since they were kids.

“[He] was there for whatever anyone needed. He was there when the church needed,” Grant said. “He was there when the firefighters needed, there he was there when the police officers needed.”

Johnson started as a firefighter, then moved on to the Radcliff Police Department. This past spring, he became a Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy.

As Johnson was transported to the gravesite, people lined the streets in Elizabethtown, paying their respects to the fallen deputy.

