Kentucky state police cancel annual drive-thru trick-or-treat event, will have virtual costume contest instead

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Monday they're canceling this year's 'Safe Trick or Treat' drive-thru. It's been a Halloween staple for the past 15 years, the agency said.

Just like many things in 2020, they're canceling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for safety, KSP made the tough decision to cancel the event for the first time. 

In place of the drive-thru, KSP is encouraging children (and pets) to showcase their Halloween costumes by entering the ‘KSP Virtual Halloween Costume Contest.'

The ‘KSP Virtual Halloween Costume Contest’ is for kids 17 and under and pets. The contest will be made up of three categories that include ‘Most Creative’, ‘Funniest’, and ‘Scariest’ for each age group.

“It’s something that we look forward to every year,” says KSP Lieutenant Josh Lawson. “The concept was created by a former cadet class as a community outreach project and has become a staple in the Community.”

The Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) is sponsoring the contest and providing prizes to all the category winners.

Here's how to enter the contest and the rules:

