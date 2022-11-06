Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville building houses in western Kentucky

The volunteers are helping the Bowling Green/Warren County Habitat for Humanity build 10 houses in 10 weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is a look into the housing situation in western Kentucky after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area in December 2021.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville are helping build houses in Bowling Green.

According to a press release, the volunteers are helping the Bowling Green/Warren County Habitat for Humanity build 10 houses in 10 weeks.

The project aims to help those affected by the Dec. 11 tornado.

“We’re calling it ‘BG Strong’ because we want BG to see how strong they are, and we want them to be a part of this project, and we want all these families to see how strong they are in this project. We shot for the sky, man,” Rodney Goodman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County, said.

Goodman also mentioned the project wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers from Louisville’s Habitat for Humanity.

Leslie Woods, director of Construction for Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville, said the group was devastated when they heard about the effects of the December tornadoes.

“A lot of our staff and volunteers were anxious to help so when Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County presented us with this opportunity, we knew it was something we would want to be a part of,” Woods said.

The affordable homes will be built as two, five-unit townhomes according to the release.

The mortgage payments will likely be in the $600 a month range, and families are expected to be able to move in Oct. 1.

You can apply here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.