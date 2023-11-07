'We've got to agree on what the problem is': Representatives submit updated Gun Safety Act

Rep. Morgan McGarvey and Florida Congressman Max Frost talked about the need to create a new independent office of gun violence prevention to research crime.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Washington D.C., Congressman Morgan McGarvey is working to combat gun violence in Kentucky and across the country.

Tuesday, he held a virtual town hall with fellow representative Max Frost from Florida.

McGarvey has signed onto Frost's new version of the Bipartisan Gun Safety Act.

"We need to be able to win a majority for people to pass this good legislation that will save lives a lot of times looking at how violence impacts the economy," Frost said. "Looking at how gun violence impacts communities, small businesses specifically, these are numbers that we really don't have."

The bill would create a new independent office of gun violence prevention to research crime across the country.

"We can have legitimate disagreements about how to solve a problem but we've got to agree on what the problem is and what the data is behind that problem," McGarvey said.

The agency would research and present preventative measures to Congress.

Frost said while guns are a leading cause of death, it's the least federally funded for research.

