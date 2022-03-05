Greenbelt Highway crash kills motorcyclist, injures Uber driver

Police said a motorcycle crashed into the back of an Uber driver's van Saturday morning. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating an early morning crash on the Greenbelt Highway that killed one and injured an Uber driver.

Police said a little after midnight Saturday morning, an Uber driver was leaving the driveway of a business with a passenger inside. The driver was attempting to make a left turn to go south on the Greenbelt, according to police.

A motorcyclist heading north on the Greenbelt Highway was traveling at "a high rate of speed" and struck the back of the Uber driver's van.

Police said the impact rotated the van about 100 degrees counterclockwise.

According to LMPD, the Uber driver's passenger was not injured. However, the Uber driver was taken to Norton Suburban Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD said the department is investigating the accident.

