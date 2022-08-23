Grayson County collects supplies and more than $12K in donations for eastern Kentucky flood relief

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, said they collected more than 30,000-pounds of supplies and received more than $7,000 over the weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Grayson County community collected donations and thousands of dollars to aid in flood relief for eastern Kentucky.

The office’s “Behind the Badge” fund matched $5,000 for a total donation of $12,250.

They plan to donate the money to the Shop with a Trooper program at the Kentucky State Police Hazard post.

