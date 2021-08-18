Grayson County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing teens

Kayden Lee Minton, 16, and Colton Daniel Mudd, 17, were last seen at Grayson County High School.

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate two missing teens.

Kayden Lee Minton, 16, and Colton Daniel Mudd, 17, were last seen at Grayson County High School at around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 16. According to witnesses, they got into a vehicle with an unknown person and left the parking lot in a possible Chevrolet Impala.

Minton is about 5-foot-3 and 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, white sweatpants and white tennis shoes. Mudd is 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right hand.

Both students are believed to have left on their own free will and officials said they are trying to avoid family and law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office said it is a felony to assist juveniles without notifying authorities.

"Offering them assistance is only causing heartache for the parents and putting them in more danger the longer they are away from home," Sheriff Norman Chaffins said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (270) 259-3024 or local law enforcement.

