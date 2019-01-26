RICHMOND, Ky. — Cops continue to search the 22-year-old Kentucky mom of newborn twins who vanished three weeks ago, and her mother is begging for her safe return.

Savannah Spurlock has been missing since Jan. 4, when she went out for the night. She was last seen leaving a popular bar near the Kentucky University campus in Lexington.

Surveillance video shows her with two men, with one image time-stamped 2:34 a.m., not long before she FaceTimed with her mom at 3 a.m.

“She was in a car with a gentleman driving and at least two other people in the back, because they were hollering at me. She proceeded to tell me she was fine. She was in Lexington with some friends who I did not recognize and she promised me she would home later that morning,” Ellen Spurlock told Inside Edition.

She never came home.

RELATED: Police searching for missing Kentucky mother

“Please, I am begging you, please, please, let her go," her mother begged.

Another surveillance image shows Savannah in seemingly good spirits. One of the men was caught on camera leaving the area in a Chevy pick-up truck.

The two men seen on surveillance video with the missing woman were questioned by police and released. No charges have been filed against anyone.

Savannah's twins and her two other children are being cared for by relatives.

Spurlock has shoulder-length brown/blonde hair with multiple tattoos -- one rose on her left shoulder, another saying “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” on her right side torso and the last saying “I’m her daughter” on her back.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776 or detective@richmond.ky.us.