Governor orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Capitol officers

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of two U.S. Capitol Police officers who died.

This follows a proclamation from the White House to lower the flags as a sign of respect for the service of Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood who have died since the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

The flags should be lowered until sunset on January 13, 2021, and Beshear encourages others across the state to join.

