LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services filed an appeal in federal court after a judge ruled against a law that would end 2nd-trimester abortions.

Judge Joseph McKinley ruled on May 10 the law would create a “substantial obstacle” to a woman’s right to an abortion violating her constitutional rights.

This suit involves House Bill 454 which supporters said they ended “dismemberment abortion.” Opponents of this bill, including the ACLU, called it the "safest most common method" of abortion.

