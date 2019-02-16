FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has directed that U.S. and Kentucky state flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor a Fort Campbell soldier that died in the line of duty last month.

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer of Boynton Beach, FL was killed in Syria after a suicide bomb attack on January 16. Two other soldiers and a civilian were also killed in the attack.

Chief Warrant Officer Farmer, 37, was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airbone) at Fort Campbell.

Services for Chief Warrant Officer Farmer will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 18 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Governor Bevin encourages individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join in the tribute of lowering the flag on February 18.