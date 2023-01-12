Report: Kentucky Gov. Beshear approval rating among highest in the US

The study found that 6 in 10 Kentuckians approve of Andy Beshear's job performance.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A recent report found that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear remains one of the most popular governors in the nation.

According to Morning Consult, a survey found 60% of Kentuckians approve of Beshear's job performance. That's slightly more than the most recent survey conducted last summer.

Beshear has faced several challenges in his first three years including a global pandemic, two deadly natural disasters, and record inflation -- all while breaking the commonwealth's previous economic growth records.

In an end-of-year interview with WHAS11, Beshear said he believes recent economic developments, like the electric battery park being built down in Glendale, are setting up a brighter future for the state.

The report found that Beshear ranks among the top 10 governors in the United States and is the most approved Democrat governor on that list.

"Kentuckians know Andy Beshear," the state's Democratic Party Chair, Colmon Elridge, said in a press release. "They know he has stood with them through some of our toughest days."

Although many Republicans in Kentucky give Beshear negative remarks, according to Morning Consult, nearly half, 46%, approve of his performance leading the state.

Beshear is looking to be re-elected in this November's election. He faces a crowded field of Republican opponents looking for their party's nomination.

