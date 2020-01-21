Governor Andy Beshear and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have announced the approval of federal “Duck Stamp” funding for land acquisition purposes at the newly established Green River National Wildlife Refuge in Henderson, Kentucky.

“Duck Stamps,” purchased by hunters, conservationists and stamp collectors, provide revenue to support federal conservation and outdoor recreation efforts.

In Nov. 2019, McConnell, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials and their counterparts from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, officially announced the establishment of the Green River National Wildlife Refuge with the acquisition of the first tract, a 10-acre parcel donated by the Southern Conservation Corp.

The Green River National Wildlife Refuge is the 568th refuge in the National Wildlife Refuge System, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans for it to eventually comprise 24,000 acres

Also in November, Senator McConnell and then Governor-elect Andy Beshear discussed the use of federal “Duck Stamp” funding, which could support land acquisition from willing property sellers to expand the refuge. Gov. Beshear has since approved the measure, so that “Duck Stamp” funding can be utilized for these purposes.

“We are thankful for Leader McConnell’s support of the Green River National Wildlife Refuge. Together, we are showing our commitment to long-term conservation and expanding access to our natural wonders in Western Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I fully support growing Kentucky’s cherished wildlife-related recreation, which significantly contributes to our local economies and provides our families with more opportunities to fish, boat, hunt and watch wildlife. We also appreciate state and federal fish and wildlife services for their contributions to helping us assemble the vast refuge."

“I’m grateful Governor Beshear answered the call to protect Western Kentucky’s outdoor heritage at the Green River National Wildlife Refuge,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “For years, I worked with local, state and federal partners to establish this refuge, and I’m proud of the enormous support we received from the Henderson community. Together, we’re preserving our Commonwealth’s wildlife habitats and providing new opportunities for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation. With the Governor’s decision to take advantage of these federal resources, the Green River National Wildlife Refuge can grow to continue fulfilling its mission. Across the nation, refuges like this one have drawn new visitors and their dollars into local communities. I’m proud to partner with Governor Beshear as we conserve Kentucky’s natural beauty and our pastimes, and I look forward to further collaboration as we advance our Commonwealth’s priorities.”

For more information on the Green River National Wildlife Refuge, click here.

