Kentucky GOP lawmaker indicted, accused of strangling woman

Rep. Robert Goforth, a former gubernatorial candidate, was also accused of assault in the April 21 incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky state lawmaker has been indicted on strangulation and assault charges.

Republican Robert Goforth, who represents the 89th District, was indicted on the charges last week.

According to an April 21 police report, the former gubernatorial candidate used an Ethernet cable to strangle a woman to the point she said she had trouble breathing.

Police also said three children were in the home at the time of the incident.

Goforth has pleaded not guilty.