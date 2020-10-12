GOP lawmakers to focus on budget, governor's emergency power

Ky. Senator Thayer says voters want lawmakers to limit the governor's emergency powers.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Editor's note: The video above is from November 30, 2020.

A leading Kentucky lawmaker says Republicans were given a mandate by voters to limit the Democratic governor's executive powers in times of emergency.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said Wednesday that last month’s election was a “cry for help” from Kentuckians upset with Gov. Andy Beshear’s handling of the pandemic.

Republicans expanded their lopsided majorities in the House and Senate.

Thayer says voters want lawmakers to limit the governor's emergency powers.

Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says it’s “unfortunate” the governor is being attacked when he's “focused on defeating COVID-19 and saving lives.”

Next year's legislative session convenes in January.

