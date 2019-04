TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating 87-year-old Delmer Thomas Curry, also known as Tom Curry.

Curry was last seen at his home, in the 1400 block of Smith Ridge Road in Campbellsville, Ky., on April 1 around 4:30 p.m. No one has heard from him since then.

He is 5’6”, 130 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

If anyone has any contact or knows his whereabouts, please contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 270-465-4351.