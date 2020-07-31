Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

April Estep, 37, was last seen around 10 p.m. near the 8100 block of Kellerman Rd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, a Golden Alert has been issued for 37-year-old April Estep.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday near the 8100 block of Kellerman Rd. in the Highview neighborhood.

MetroSafe says Estep was last wearing a blue tank top, dark shorts and house shoes. She is described as being approximately 5-foot-2 and weighing 250 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Estep call 911 immediately.

